9 months ago
Merck KGaA lifts profit guidance on lower development costs
#Healthcare
November 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

Merck KGaA lifts profit guidance on lower development costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German drugs and lab supplies maker Merck KGaA lifted its full-year profit forecast on lower drug development costs.

Merck said on Tuesday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.45 to 4.6 billion euros ($4.78-$4.95 billion), where it had previously seen 4.25 to 4.40 billion.

Merck, which is also the largest maker of high-tech chemicals for display screens, said third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 24 percent to 1.17 billion euros, above the average estimate of 1.11 billion euros by analysts in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9302 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
