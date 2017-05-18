FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 3 months ago

Merck KGaA Q1 earnings up on lab supplies, licence prepayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - German's Merck KGaA said first-quarter adjusted core earnings rose 14.5 percent, shored up by strong demand for its biotech lab supplies and inflated by an advance drug license payment.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.24 billion euros ($1.38 billion), above the 1.19 billion euro expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Merck said it now expected 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between 4.4-4.6 billion euros, compared with last year's 4.5 billion euros. It had previously said earnings would be broadly flat. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

