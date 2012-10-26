FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck posts mixed results for third quarter
October 26, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Merck posts mixed results for third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Merck & Co reported mixed third-quarter results, with earnings beating Wall Street forecasts but sales slightly missing the mark amid stiff generic competition that began in August for the company’s Singulair asthma medicine.

The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker said on Friday that it had earned $1.73 billion, or 56 cents per share, compared with $1.69 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Merck earned 95 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 92 cents.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $11.49 billion, below Wall Street expectations of $11.57 billion.

