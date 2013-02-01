FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck beats forecast, but issues cautious 2013 view
February 1, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Merck beats forecast, but issues cautious 2013 view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Merck & Co’s quarterly results beat forecasts, helped by strong sales of its Januvia diabetes drug and Gardasil vaccine against cervical cancer, but the company issued a full-year 2013 profit view at the low end of Wall Street expectations

The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Friday said it earned $1.4 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $1.51 billion, or 49 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when the company took charges for acquisition and restructuring expenses.

