Merck beats Q1 forecasts, helped by Januvia, animal health brands

April 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co reported better than expected quarterly sales and earnings, helped by sales of its Januvia diabetes drug and its animal health products.

The U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $953 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $1.71 billion, or 57 cents per share, in the year earlier period.

Excluding special items, Merck earned 85 cents per share, well above the average analyst estimate of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company sales of $9.43 billion topped Wall Street expectations of $9.07 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)