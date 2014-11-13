FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA core earnings up 3 percent on AZ takeover
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA core earnings up 3 percent on AZ takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EBITDA up 3 pct to 857 mln eur, in line

* Net income dragged down by tax on currency hedging gain

* Tweaks 2014 sales forecast higher on AZ takeover (Adds details on results, forecast)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 3.1 percent, as the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials outweighed declines in royalty payments for pharmaceuticals.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and one-offs rose to 857 million euros ($1.07 billion), in line with the 853 million euros expected on average by analysts polled by Reuters.

Net income dropped by a worse-than-expected 27 percent to 249 million euros, dragged lower by taxes on a gain in currency hedging that Merck chalked up as part of its takeover of U.S.-based lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich.

The German group in September agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich Corp for $17 billion in cash, the biggest takeover in the German group’s history.

Adjusted EBITDA at Merck’s pharmaceuticals unit, which sells multiple sclerosis treatment Rebif, fell 4 percent to 449 million euros as some Merck rights to AbbVie’s anti-inflammatory Humira, the world’s top-selling drug, are expiring.

Merck, which is the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals used in flat TVs and monitors, said on Thursday it still expected adjusted EBITDA of 3.3-3.4 billion euros in 2014, up from 3.25 billion last year.

The figure includes the acquisition of Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for $2.6 billion completed in May.

Due to the takeover, Merck now expects group sales to increase to 11.0-11.2 billion euros. It had previously forecast 10.9-11.1 billion. (1 US dollar = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Georgina Prodhan)

