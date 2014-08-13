FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck KGaA Q2 core profit up 2.3 pct on AZ Electronic takeover
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 13, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA Q2 core profit up 2.3 pct on AZ Electronic takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA , the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the gain was tempered by the strong euro.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and one-off items rose to 846 million euros ($1.13 billion), above the 834 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Merck said on Wednesday it still expected adjusted EBITDA of 3.3-3.4 billion euros in 2014, up from 3.25 billion last year, including the acquisition of Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for $2.6 billion, which it wrapped up in May.

The family-controlled company, which traces its roots to a 17th century pharmacy, said the acquisition resulted in a 3 percent sales increase in the April-to-June quarter, countered by a negative effect of 4.5 percent from the strong euro, which lowered the value of overseas sales.

$1 = 0.7483 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.