FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck KGaA to continue testing cancer vaccine
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 25, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Merck KGaA to continue testing cancer vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA said it would start a new study testing its experimental lung cancer vaccine Stimuvax, which fell through in a previous late-stage trial.

Merck said on Tuesday it would test the drug, which it licensed from U.S. biotech firm Oncothyreon, on patients with locally advanced Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which cannot be surgically removed.

Stimuvax, also known as Tecemotide, failed to improve survival in a pivotal study in December, dealing a blow to the company and the high-risk field of using vaccines to fight tumours.

Merck said on Tuesday that data from an analysis of a predefined patient subgroup in this trial, however, showed some promise. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.