Merck KGaA cancer drug Stimuvax misses goal in Phase III trial
December 19, 2012 / 6:43 AM / in 5 years

Merck KGaA cancer drug Stimuvax misses goal in Phase III trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Merck KGaA said its cancer drug Stimuvax did not reach its target of improving survival of lung cancer patients in a late-stage study.

“Further analyses are planned in the coming weeks to explore the potential benefit-risk profile of L-BLP25 (Stimuvax) in certain populations,” Merck said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it would discuss this data with external experts and regulatory authorities over the coming months.

Stimuvax, a type of cancer vaccine, is being developed as a maintenance treatment for cancer patients treated with standard therapy of chemo and radiation. It is designed to help the patient’s immune system fight certain cancer cells. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

