FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck plans to propose two-for-one share split
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 26, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Merck plans to propose two-for-one share split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German liquid crystal maker Merck will propose a two-for-one share split in order to attract more private investors, it said on Wednesday.

It would propose the share split to its shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 9, it added.

The value of Merck shares have doubled over the past three years, trading well over 100 euros for one year now.

Shares gained 1.5 percent to 122.75 euros ($170) around 1430 GMT nearly in line with the German blue chip index.

$1 = 0.7258 euros $1 = 0.7258 Euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.