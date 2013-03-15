FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck anesthesia-reversal agent faces new delay
March 15, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Merck anesthesia-reversal agent faces new delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not complete its review of Merck & Co’s experimental medicine to reverse the effects of anesthesia until the second half of 2013, representing a three month delay, the drugmaker said.

Merck acquired the product, called sugammadex, through its merger in 2009 with Schering-Plough Corp. It has faced numerous previous regulatory delays, but is deemed by many industry analysts and doctors as one of the biggest potential breakthroughs in anesthesia in recent decades.

