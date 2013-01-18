FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EU agency confirms suspension of Merck cholesterol drug
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 10:39 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EU agency confirms suspension of Merck cholesterol drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s drug regulator has confirmed it is suspending marketing authorisations for Merck & Co’s cholesterol drug Tredaptive in Europe after its failure in a major study raised safety concerns.

Merck began recalling the drug, which is also sold under the brand names Pelzont and Trevaclyn, on Jan. 11 and recommended that doctors stop prescribing it.

The medicine had been on the market in 40 countries worldwide, but is not approved in the United States.

The European Medicines Agency said patients currently taking the drug should see their doctor to discuss their treatment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.