Merck KGaA buys Peer+ in bet on dimmable windows
June 30, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA buys Peer+ in bet on dimmable windows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA , the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals, said it is buying the shares it does not already own in Dutch company Peer+ to boost the development of electronically dimmable window panes.

Merck’s liquid crystals are mainly used in TV and tablet computer screens but the company is exploring new uses.

“The major innovation of liquid crystal windows lies in their ability of continuously variable switching from light to dark in just seconds,” Merck said in a statement.

Merck in 2012 acquired 70 percent of Peer+’s capital and is now buying the remaining shares, it said, adding financial terms would not be disclosed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

