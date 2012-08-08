FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck says key data on Zetia cholesterol drug due in 2014
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Merck says key data on Zetia cholesterol drug due in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said in a regulatory filing that it now expects data from a large heart safety study of its cholesterol drug Zetia to be available in 2014 instead of 2013.

The eagerly anticipated 18,000-patient trial called IMPROVE- IT was designed to demonstrate Zetia’s ability to reduce heart attacks and strokes in heart patients after earlier studies and critics of the medicine called its efficacy and safety into question.

The so-called outcomes study is testing the effect of Zetia and Merck’s older cholesterol drug Zocor, or simvastatin, against Zocor alone, and is designed to end once 5,250 clinical events, such as heart attacks, have been reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.