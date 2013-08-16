FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck suspends sales of Zilmax, to study use of cattle product
August 16, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Merck suspends sales of Zilmax, to study use of cattle product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co on Friday said it would temporarily suspend sales of its Zilmax food additive following concerns about use of the product, which is given to cattle to increase their weight before slaughter.

Merck said it remains confident in the safety of the product, which had sales of $159 million last year in the United States and Canada, but will conduct an audit of how the product is used “from the feedyard to the packing plant.” The product is sold by Merck’s animal health unit.

