CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA to cut costs, jobs

(Corrects to remove incorrect reference to profit outlook)

* Merck cites market shifts, tough competition

* Says won’t disclose yet how much it aims to save

* Shares down 1.5 percent

FRANKFURT, FEB 24 - German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA announced plans for a cost-cutting programme across all its businesses that will include job cuts.

The maker of drugs and liquid crystals used in flat screen televisions did not say on Friday how much it aimed to save, adding it first needed to speak with relevant stakeholders.

“Over the next two years Merck needs to address unprecedented market shifts, increasing competition in key product areas and existing inefficiencies in its own organization to ensure the long-term success of its business model,” the company said in a statement.

Merck shares were off 1.4 percent at 79.50 euros by 1521 GMT, while Germany’s blue-chip index was up 0.7 percent. (Reporting By Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)