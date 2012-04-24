FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck KGaA to close drugs HQ in Switzerland
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 24, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Merck KGaA to close drugs HQ in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA will move the headquarters of its prescription drugs unit Merck Serono from Geneva to the German city of Darmstadt, affecting 1,250 jobs.

The family-controlled drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday that more than 750 Geneva positions would be transferred to Darmstadt, Beijing and Boston, with details to be published at a later stage.

In addition, Merck plans to cut 500 jobs in Geneva as well as 80 positions across its three Swiss manufacturing sites.

The company recently announced plans to cut costs across all its businesses after a number of setbacks in drug development.

Merck bought Swiss biotech company Serono for 10.3 billion euros in 2007. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.