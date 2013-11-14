FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA says eyes acquisitions at all four units
November 14, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Merck KGaA says eyes acquisitions at all four units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA said it would look into possible acquisitions to strengthen all of its four business divisions - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs, laboratory equipment and specialty chemicals.

“We have four sustainable business divisions that are set to grow organically, but for all four areas we have ideas for steps that go beyond that,” Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

“But the main point is the continuation of our financial discipline,” he added.

Merck cut its net financial debt to 536 million euros at the end of September, down from 1.93 billion at the end of last year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

