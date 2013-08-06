Merck KGaA says to seek takeover deals more actively from 2014

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said it would hold off on larger takeover deals for now but would seek acquisitions more actively in the years 2014 to 2016.

“We’ve made good progress in strengthening our balance sheet and in focusing our business. So that of course enables us to soon do other things and strengthen our portfolio,” Finance Chief Matthias Zachert told journalists in a conference call to discuss second quarter results. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)