Merck KGaA Q4 profit misses estimates
March 6, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 6 years

Merck KGaA Q4 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA missed expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings due to sluggish demand for liquid crystals used in flat screens.

The world’s largest maker of liquid crystals used in flat screen televisions said quarterly operating profit more than doubled to 292 million euros ($386 million), below the 318 million euro average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Net income, at 136 million euros, also fell short of the consensus for 140 million euros.

The group, which also makes drugs, said on Tuesday it expects a slight increase in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, this year.

It added that one-off charges from a cost cutting programme could lead to a decline in EBITDA this year.

Merck proposed an annual dividend of 1.50 euros per share, more than the 1.26 euros expected on average by analysts.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger

