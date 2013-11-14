FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Germany's Merck KGaA lifts 2013 profit outlook on cost cuts
#Healthcare
November 14, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Germany's Merck KGaA lifts 2013 profit outlook on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)

DARMSTADT, Germany , Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA , the worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, raised its full-year outlook as it benefited from a cost cutting programme.

Merck said on Thursday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.2- 3.25 billion euros ($4.3-$4.35 billion) in 2013, where it had previously seen 3.1-3.2 billion euros.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 10 percent to 831 million euros, above the 803 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7460 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

