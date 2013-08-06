FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA Q2 adj core profit up on liquid crystals
August 6, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Merck KGaA Q2 adj core profit up on liquid crystals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug. 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA , the worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, posted a 10.7 percent gain in adjusted core profit in the second quarter, buoyed by consumer appetite for 3D screens and bigger TVs.

Quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 826 million euros ($1.09 billion), a touch above the 823 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Merck reiterated it expected adjusted EBITDA of 3.1 billion to 3.2 billion euros in 2013, repeating earlier remarks that TV makers would reduce inventory levels during the second half. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

