BRIEF-Citi, Mercuria to appeal UK court ruling on China metals fraud case

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc regulatory filing and Mercuria spokesman:

* On Jan. 15, the UK Court of Appeals gave the bank permission to appeal certain aspects of the High Court’s 2015 judgement over its litigation against Mercuria over metal financing deals in China

* Mercuria was also given greenlight to appeal certain aspects of the ruling, a spokesman for the Swiss-based merchant said

* The Mercuria spokesman said the appeal hearing is likely to take place in May 2017

* In July last year, London’s High Court ordered Citi to pay Mercuria $13.6 million plus interest for damages as part of a prolonged legal wrangling over Chinese metals financing deals hit by suspected fraud

* That ruling came after Citi lost in May its legal challenge in London to force Mercuria to pay about $270 million in potential losses for the metals financing deals in China.

* The lawsuit centers on a probe launched in May 2014 by Chinese authorities of suspected fraud at China’s Qingdao port, the world’s seventh busiest, and nearby Penglai

* Neither Citigroup nor Mercuria are accused of fraud, but have been caught in the fallout from the probe

* More details are available in court filings under the claim reference: Mercuria Energy Trading PTE Ltd & Another v. Citibank, N.A. & Another, Claim No. 2014 Folio 709, Appeal Nos. 2015/2407 (Citigroup) and 2015/2395 (Mercuria) as regards the appeals