Trader Mercuria reveals record EBITDA profit ahead of stake sale

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Commodity trading house Mercuria saw record core earnings for 2012 as it emulated rivals like Vitol in expanding outside oil trading into areas such as power and gas to seek extra profits after some banks pulled out from commodities trading.

Mercuria, which doesn’t disclose results publicly, revealed its performance to some 100 bank-counterparties as it prepares to sell up to a fifth of itself to strategic investors.

The results, made available to Reuters by market sources, showed core earnings or Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by around 12 percent to $580 million in 2012. Net profit attributable to shareholders, however, fell 10 percent.

Chief financial officer Guillaume Vermersch confirmed the headline numbers by phone.

“There are tremendous opportunities to develop selectively by cherry picking what some financial institutions used to do,” Vermersch said, referring to a retreat by banks from commodities to focus on their core activity of lending.

“We are now going into gas, coal, power, base metals, iron ore, carbon emissions and a bit of agri business. Expansion beyond oil into different markets has effectively led to earnings growth,” he said.

Mercuria, which started as a small oil trader in 2004, has seen one of the steepest growth rates in the industry over the past decade with its turnover soaring to $98 billion from $75 billion in 2011 and $47 billion in 2010. Physical volumes stood at 183 million tonnes in 2012, up 40 percent from 2011.

By comparison, Vitol, the world’s top oil trader, saw revenues of $303 billion in 2012 and volumes of 261 million tonnes.

Rival Gunvor, which with revenues of $93 billion in 2012 is very similar in size to Mercuria, also generated comparable core earnings of $575 million last year.

COSTLY REGULATIONS

On the profit side, Mercuria reported a decline in net profit attributable to shareholders of around 10 percent to $343 million and a resulting decline in profit margins.

Net profit at rival Trafigura and Gunvor also fell by about 10 percent last year and the industry’s overall margin sank to below 0.5 percent due to poor market volatility.

“The year has been more difficult for trading. The main drivers - the optionality and volatility - were simply not there,” said Vermersch.

Mercuria said the drop was also partially due to one-off costs as it grew business rapidly and adapted to upcoming financial market regulations, one of the reasons that rival Trafigura also cited for a decline in profit.

“We had overall spending of around $120 million on upgrading our systems, risk compliance, IT, staff hiring. That was the cost of diversification. Also, if you want to be ready to comply with new regulations, you have to invest now,” Vermersch said.

Mercuria also said total overdue but not impaired trade receivables stood flat over the year at $425 million, of which $160 million was covered by insurance.

Vermersch said part of those receivables related to Nigeria, which owes money to Mercuria and other trading houses and oil majors for fuel supply.

Last year, Mercuria agreed to set up several strategic ventures and sold certain assets. As such it sold 50 percent of its storage facilities in Vesta terminals in Estonia, the Netherlands and Belgium to China’s major Sinopec for $157 million.

Some of these transactions were booked in 2012, some will only be reflected in 2013 financial statement, Vermersch said.