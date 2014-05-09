FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trader Mercuria reports lower profit, core earnings
May 9, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Trader Mercuria reports lower profit, core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Trading house Mercuria reported lower core earnings and net profit for 2013, citing a tougher trading environment and higher one-off investments to help accommodate the trading business of Wall Street bank JP Morgan .

Core earnings declined 7 percent to $562 million and net profit fell 11.7 percent to $273 million on revenues of $112 billion, up 14 percent on 2012.

The company has seen one-off investments of $370 million as it accelerated investments in IT, risk management and compliance and hired 100 new staff, Chief Financial Officer Guillaume Vermersch said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)

