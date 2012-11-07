FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercuria Energy to sign $500 mln loan end-Nov -bank
November 7, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Mercuria Energy to sign $500 mln loan end-Nov -bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss-based trader Mercuria Energy will sign a $500 million syndicated loan on Nov. 30 to help refinance a forthcoming debt maturity, an arranging bank said on Wednesday.

The revolving credit facility, split between a $360 million one-year tranche and a $140 million three-year tranche, will help Mercuria meet the repayment of a $755 million loan due on Dec. 7, First Gulf Bank said in a statement.

Eleven banks helped to arrange the deal, which was marketed to other lenders in Dubai, Taipei, Singapore and Shanghai in the first two weeks of October.

Besides FGB, the arrangers include ANZ Banking Group , BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, HSBC , Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

In June, Mercuria said it had raised nearly $2 billion via two loan facilities from 51 lenders. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
