Mercuria raises nearly $2 bln via loan facilities
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Mercuria raises nearly $2 bln via loan facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 1 (Reuters) - Swiss-based commodities trader Mercuria said on Friday it has raised the equivalent of nearly $2 billion via two loan facilities, at a time when smaller rivals are struggling to drum up capital from European banks.

Mercuria said it had signed a one-year multi-currency $1.7 billion revolving credit facility and a three-year 145 million euro ($179.3 million) facility.

Fifty-one banks were involved in the two facilities, including 15 new lenders from the United States, the Middle East and Asia, it said.

Mercuria, which has a turnover of around $80 billion, also has access to $250 million via a previously agreed three-year revolving credit facility.

$1 = 0.8088 euros Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird

