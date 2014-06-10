FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Mercuries becomes top stakeholder in King's Town Bank -report
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Mercuries becomes top stakeholder in King's Town Bank -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Mercuries Life Insurance bought a stake in King’s Town Bank for T$3.2 billion ($106 million), a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The move would make the insurer the top stake holder of the small bank, raising its stake to 9.62 percent, the Commercial Times reported.

The deal was done via bulk trading after market hours on Monday at an average of T$28.38 per share, it said. King’s Town Bank closed at T$28.7.

Officials of both companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.