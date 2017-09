JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian miner PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk opened at 2,300 rupiah ($0.1725) on its trading debut on Friday, 15 percent higher than its 2,000 rupiah initial public offering price.

In comparison, the main stock index rose about 0.7 percent. The company, a unit of investment firm Saratoga Group, raised $63 million in its IPO. ($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)