FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meredith profit beats estimates on higher ad revenue
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:42 PM / 5 years ago

Meredith profit beats estimates on higher ad revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Media and publishing company Meredith Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its recent acquisitions pushed up its circulation and advertising revenue.

The company, which publishes magazines targeted at women, reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.9 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with $30.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $374.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 cents per share on revenue of $376.4 million.

Meredith has acquired information website Allrecipes.com, magazines EveryDay with Rachael Ray and FamilyFun.

Shares of Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith closed at $30.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.