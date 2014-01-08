FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merge Healthcare says ex-employee fabricated contracts
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Merge Healthcare says ex-employee fabricated contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Merge Healthcare Inc, a medical imaging software provider, said a former employee falsified contracts, forcing it to cut its backlog of orders by more than $15 million.

The employee falsified the existence or value of contracts in the company’s data and analytics business for six quarters through Sept. 30, 2013, according to an independent investigation authorized by Merge Healthcare.

The company cut the adjusted backlog at the business by about $5.8 million for 2012 and $9.4 million for 2013, but said it would not need to restate prior results as it had not billed customers or recognized revenue from the falsified contracts.

The company said the employee, who acknowledged that the contracts were invalid, was paid commissions worth about $250,000 due to the falsified contracts before resigning in September last year.

The independent investigation did not find any evidence that other employees were a part of or aware of this improper conduct, Merge Healthcare said.

The company said it has referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, and will consider other legal action.

Merge Healthcare also said sales in the data and analytics business grew by about 30 percent last year and is expected to grow at least another 20 percent this year.

Shares of the company closed at $2.52 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.