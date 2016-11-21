LSE Group to buy financial information provider Mergent

Nov 21 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said on Monday that it would acquire business and financial information provider Mergent Inc.

LSEG, which agreed to merge with German rival Deutsche Boerse to create a giant European trading house, said the Mergent business will be a part of its information services division.

The company did not disclose the terms of the transaction, but said it expected the deal to close by Jan. 31. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)