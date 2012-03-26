FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 26, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 6 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Roche Holding AG on Monday extended its $5.7 billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina for a second time as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy of playing a long game.

** Private equity group Permira is preparing a sale of Iglo, the maker of Birds Eye fish fingers, after approaches from rival buyout firms that could result in a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) deal, people familiar with the situation said.

** Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million to tap into the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the country.

** British mobile banking technology and services firm Monitise Plc has agreed to buy privately held U.S. rival Clairmail for $173 million, expanding its reach on the key North American market.

** Energy management company Comverge Inc, which has been exploring strategic alternatives for over a year, said it will be taken private by H.I.G. Capital in a $49 million cash deal.

** Carrols Restaurant Group Inc agreed to buy 278 Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make the company the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world. Ca r rols, currently the largest U.S. Burger King franchisee, will pay $15.8 million in cash and give a 28.9 percent stake in the company to Burger King.

** HSBC , Europe’s biggest bank, said it was in talks over a possible sale of its Mauritius retail banking and wealth management division, as it sells non-core assets to boost investor returns.

** Egyptian group EFG Hermes and Qatari Islamic investment bank QInvest are in talks about a possible merger of some operations to create an investment bank covering the Arab world, Africa, Turkey and south and southeast Asia.

** Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is ready to buy RUSAL’s 25 percent blocking stake in Norilsk Nickel to resolve a shareholder dispute at the world’s largest aluminium producer, a source close to the RUSAL board said on Monday.

** Spain’s La Caixa said on Monday its board would meet to decide on a takeover of smaller rival Banca Civica by its listed arm CaixaBank, creating the country’s biggest domestic bank by assets.

** China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd has joined with Australia’s Qantas to set up a regional low-cost carrier, marking the first move by a big Chinese airline into the growing but overcrowded no-frills sector.

** Indonesian retailer PT Hero Supermarket has won rights to franchise Swedish furniture giant IKEA stores in Indonesia, the company said on Monday.

** Britain’s largest garden centre operator, The Garden Centre Group, said on Monday it had agreed to sell the business to private equity firm Terra Firma in a deal which values it at 276 million pounds ($438 million).

** Italian construction group Salini has boosted its stake in Italy’s Impregilo to 25.37 percent, it said in a statement on Monday, escalating a battle for control of Italy’s biggest builder.

** Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it recommended shareholders reject a mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp to purchase up to 6 million of the chipmaker’s shares.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.