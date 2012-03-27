Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** Spain’s La Caixa agreed on Monday to the takeover of smaller rival Banca Civica by its listed arm CaixaBank , creating Spain’s biggest bank by domestic assets. CaixaBank offered 1.97 euros per share for Banca Civica in an all-share deal valuing the whole bank at 980 million euros ($1.46 billion).

** TAG Immobilien agreed on Monday to buy 25,000 flats for 960 million euros ($1.3 billion) from BayernLB , the second-largest real estate sale in Germany this year as prices rise and interest in property as a relatively safe investment increases.

** Transocean Ltd , owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, expects to sell older rigs this year worth between $500 million and $1 billion as it steps up its efforts to upgrade the fleet, it said on Monday.

** Sharp Corp will issue shares worth $808 million to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display production aimed at reversing losses at the Japanese firm from falling TV sales.

** French food group Danone said on Monday it plans to invest around $700 million in Russia over the next five to seven years, aiming to increase capacity and take advantage of anticipated growth in a core emerging market.

** Bausch & Lomb said it agreed on Monday to buy Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $500 million in cash to broaden its portfolio of eye health products.

** Oil company BP said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its southern gas assets (SGA) in the North Sea to Perenco UK for $400 million as part of a $38 billion disposal program to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

** Semi-trailer maker Wabash National Corp said it will buy privately held Walker Group Holdings LLC for $360 million in cash to diversify its business.

** Optical components maker Oclaro Inc agreed on Monday to buy smaller rival Opnext Inc in a stock deal valued at about $177 million, to tap the urgent need for network upgrades driven by a spurt in Internet traffic and the rapid adoption of mobile devices.

** The Princeton Review Inc, best known for providing preparation guides for competitive exams like the SAT, GRE and GMAT, said it sold its test preparation business to focus on its online education unit.

** Capital Bank Financial Corp, a U.S. bank holding company that filed plans last year for a public stock offering, has agreed to buy Southern Community Financial Corp in what would be its seventh acquisition since 2010.

** Japanese group Hitachi has approached Finmeccanica about buying some rail businesses the Italian defence firm wants to sell, a union official said on Tuesday, raising hopes the seller’s turnaround plan could gain traction.

** The Portuguese unit of Angola’s Banco BIC will buy nationalised lender Banco Portugues de Negocios on Friday after the European Union approved the Portuguese bank’s restructuring, opening the way for completion of the agreed deal.

** Tata Global Beverages Ltd said the board approved independent purchase of 1.4 million shares of Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd.

** Polish builder PBG is in talks to sell its non-core assets as part of a plan to cut debt, sending its shares as much as 17 percent up, PBG spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

** Bids for a 15 percent stake in Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica have passed the minimum threshold of 70 percent, stock exchange data showed on Tuesday, meaning a sale will go ahead.

** A Sony-led group has offered concessions to EU regulators in a bid to gain approval for its proposed acquisition of record label EMI’s music publishing business, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

** India’s L&T Finance Holdings has acquired Fidelity Worldwide Investment’s India mutual fund business to boost growth in the country’s growing but highly competitive asset management business.

** Capital Bank Financial Corp said it would acquire 100 percent stock of Southern Community Financial Corporation for $2.875 per share.

** TVS Group said it acquired 90 percent of Universal Components UK Ltd.

** TRF Ltd said it acquired balance 49 percent stake in York Transport Equipment (Asia), Singapore.

** Victoria Gold said it sold relief canyon property in Nevada.

** North Bay Resources Inc said it acquired Raven Gold property in Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

** Midland Exploration Inc said it would acquire new property located along the Casa Berardi-Douay-Cameron deformation zone.

** Echelon Corp said it would create a joint venture with Holley Metering to develop and sell innovative smart grid solutions in China.

** Online travel agency Expedia Inc agreed to buy leading Nordic corporate travel company Via Travel.

** Europe’s largest drugs distributor Celesio said it has put mail order pharmacy unit DocMorris on the block to mend relations with German pharmacies, its main customer group. Chief Executive Markus Pinger said in a statement the sales process for the online pharmacy as well as for Movianto and Pharmexx, two service providers catering to drugmakers, has been started.

** Talks between Abu Dhabi and the British government over a stake in state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland are at the level of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, a source close to the ruling family said on Tuesday.

** Islamic bank Kuwait Finance House will shuffle its top management and work with advisers to sell, merge or restructure unprofitable subsidiaries, state news agency KUNA quoted the bank’s chief executive as saying.