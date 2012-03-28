FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** Express Scripts Inc may close its $29 billion acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc as soon as next week, the U.S. pharmacy benefit managers said.

** Tyco International said it will spin off and merge its flow control business with Pentair Inc to create a global flow and filtration products major with $7.7 billion in annual revenue.

** Algeria will pay $6.5 billion to acquire a controlling stake in Vimpelcom’s Algerian mobile phone unit, a top finance ministry source said, potentially ending a dispute that has dragged for over a year.

** Shares of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc rose as much as 51 percent after Bloomberg News reported the company rejected a $3.5 billion unsolicited takeover bid from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

** Bankers are gearing up to arrange a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) debt package to finance a buyout of Iglo, maker of Birds Eye fish fingers, after it emerged private equity group Permira is considering the sale of its frozen food group, banking sources said on Tuesday.

** Chinese city gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said it has ample cash to finance its share of a $2.2 billion joint venture bid for rival China Gas Holdings Ltd , and believes it is offering a fair price.

** A group spear-headed by former basketball great Earvin “Magic” Johnson agreed to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team for a record $2 billion, team owner Frank McCourt announced on Tuesday, capping a two-year drama that started with McCourt’s divorce and wound its way through bankruptcy court.

** Belgium’s Dexia is hoping that rival suitors for Denizbank will return after it failed to get a higher price from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish unit, people familiar with the matter said.

** ArcelorMittal said it had completed its sale of 134.3 million shares and the same number of warrants in Turkey’s biggest steelmaker Erdemir as it shifts away from non-core activities and focuses on cutting debt. The sale raised 478.2 million Turkish lira ($267.5 million), the company said in a statement.

** Continental Resources Inc said it will pay $340 million to buy assets from Wheatland Oil Inc, a private company owned by its Chief Executive Harold Hamm, to add to its position in the Bakken basin, which makes up more than half of the company’s output.

** Qatari conglomerate Mannai Corp and Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes have agreed a $0.45 per share recommended cash bid for Dubai jeweler Damas.

** Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co said it has agreed to sell a fourth of its stake in the Marathon platinum group metals (PGM) and copper project in Canada to Mitsubishi Corp for $81.2 million.

** Italy’s Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, said plans for Italian insurer Unipol to take over its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria-SAI would go ahead, even though a judicial investigation could complicate the deal.

** Force Motors said it sold and transferred 55.8 million shares of Man Force Trucks to Man Truck & Bus AG for 150 million Euros.

** Allianz SE, Europe’s biggest insurer, has bought three wind parks, bringing the number it owns to 34, as it seeks stable long-term investments to offset earnings pressure from low yields on government bonds.

** Tilaknagar Industries Ltd said it acquired 100 percent stake in Srirampur Grains Pvt Ltd.

** Euroseas Ltd announced new acquisition for its joint venture Euromar LLC and said it would purchase M/V Cap Norte in Poland.

** Cisco Systems Inc said it intends to acquire privately held ClearAccess. Cisco said the deal would be complete in its fourth quarter of 2012.

** Swiss buyout group Capvis has started a sale of its majority stake in WMF, the chief executive of the German table and kitchenware supplier said, confirming what people close to the process previously told Reuters.

** Sumitomo Electric said they have entered into an agreement to acquire certain enterprise assets of Emcore Corp.

** Italy’s Premafin said the plan for a takeover of its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria-SAI by rival insurer Unipol was going ahead, after reports about a probe in Milan raised concerns over the future of the deal.

** Broadcaster and publisher Hearst Corp said it has acquired a 20 percent stake in Stylus Media Group, a website which tracks consumer behavior and trends across industries ranging from automobiles to fashion and hospitality.

The privately held companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

** Rio Tinto has received a binding offer from private equity group HIG for three French alumina plants that are part of an estimated $8 billion of aluminium assets put up for sale last year by the global miner to try to boost margins.

** Singapore’s privately held PhillipCapital Group said it has agreed to buy a majority stake in defunct broker MF Global’s Indian unit.

** Development Credit Bank Ltd said its board approved the allotment of 20.6 million shares at premium of 37.84 rupees a share to investors.

** Bilpower Ltd said it had sold 40,81,633 equity shares of Destimoney Securities Private Ltd.

** Glasshouse Technologies Inc reached an agreement to sell its Israel subsidiary.

