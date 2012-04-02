Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Monday.

** DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, has agreed to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia’s Bank Danamon, offering a 52 percent premium for a middle-ranking lender with high funding costs, raising questions on the price.

** Misys’ shareholder ValueAct said it would not bid for the banking software group, leaving a $2 billion recommended offer from private equity group Vista as the last remaining option following a three-way battle for the British company.

** The London Stock Exchange (LSE) closed in on completing its takeover of European clearing house LCH Clearnet on Monday, saying the $1 billion deal had won the approval of the majority of shareholders and was expected to close in the fourth quarter.

** Chinese aluminum giant Chalco stepped up its diversification on Monday, agreeing to pay $926 million for a controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources in a deal with mining billionaire Robert Friedland’s Ivanhoe Resources.

** British engineering firm Bodycote said it bought Curtiss-Wright Corp’s heat treatment business for $52 million (32.55 million pounds) to expand its customer base in the U.S. aerospace industry.

** Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara is to pay 40 million Canadian dollars ($40.02 million) for new shares in Canada’s IC Potash Group (ICP), paying a near 50 percent premium for a 19.9 percent stake to secure access to potash supplies.

** India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp and U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips signed a pact on Friday to explore and develop shale gas assets and look for opportunities in deepwater exploration.

** Ashoka Buildcon Ltd said it acquired 50 percent equity shares of Viva Infrastructure at par vale, and added that it now holds 99 percent of the paid up share capital of Viva Infrastructure.

** Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out STAR Group’s 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.

** Rockwell Collins Inc said it would establish a joint venture with China Leihua Electronic Technology Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. The venture will focus on bringing latest surveillance products to COMAC C919 aircraft.

** Kibo Mining PLC said it would acquire control of a JORC compliant 129mt thermal coal resource in Tanzania and control of licenses prospective for uranium.

** Nutreco NV said it acquired a farm mineral company in Brazil -- Bellman.

** Jagran Prakashan Ltd said it acquired Suvi Info Management Private Limited, subsidiary of Suvi Info.