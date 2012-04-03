Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, with about $147 billion in assets under management, may sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

** U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy said it will pay $400 million for a 23 percent share of Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s interest in the Salt Creek field in Wyoming.

** Lawmakers from two of Indonesia’s most powerful political parties voiced opposition to a bid by Singapore’s DBS Group to take over local lender Bank Danamon, and said they wanted to bar heavy foreign ownership of local banks.

But they signaled they may not be able to stop the $7.2 billion deal that would be the largest-ever foreign takeover in southeast Asia’s biggest economy, at least for now.

** Major shareholders in gene sequencing firm Illumina are at odds after Roche asked them to press the U.S. firm to enter takeover talks following its management’s rejection of an improved $6.7 billion bid from Roche.

** North American brewer Molson Coors pipped close rival Asahi to buy east European brewer StarBev from CVC Capital Partners for 2.65 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in what analysts said was a high-priced deal.

** Top shareholder Carl Icahn is set to buy CVR Energy , after 55 percent of the crude oil refiner’s outstanding stock was tendered to the billionaire investor.

“I stand ready, willing and able to pay $2.26 billion to purchase all CVR shares that I don’t currently own as soon as the board permits me to do so,” Icahn said in a letter to the board of the company.

** Deutsche Bank AG is expected to sell its asset management business to U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners for between 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion euros ($2-2.13 billion), two people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Dubai builder Arabtec shares jumped to their highest in a month after Abu Dhabi investment firm Aabar doubled its stake to 10.45 percent.

Aabar Investments, which scrapped a $1.7 billion deal to take a majority stake in Arabtec two years ago, has raised its holding in the builder, according to a filing on the Dubai stock exchange.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and private equity firm RRJ Capital bought nearly half of the shares in the $1.34 billion offering by PetroChina Co’s unit Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** Royal Bank of Canada said it agreed to acquire the 50 percent stake in RBC Dexia that it does not already own from its joint-venture partner Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S. A. for 837.5 million euros ($1.11 billion)

** The European Commission said it had opened an in-depth investigation to determine whether sale of the Luxembourg arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia was appropriately conducted and did not include state aid.

Qatar and Luxembourg have agreed to buy bailed-out Dexia’s private and retail banking arm there, Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL), for 730 million euros ($971 million).

** San Miguel Corp will make its first foray into the transportation sector by taking an indirect stake in Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL), the company said, as it looks to continue its expansion away from its traditional food and drink business.

San Miguel is set to acquire an indirect stake in flag carrier PAL by buying 49 percent of its parent, PAL Holdings, company president Ramon Ang said.

Sources with knowledge of the deal, which has been expected in some form for a few months and would be worth around 21.7 billion pesos ($508 million) based on Monday’s closing price, said an announcement may come after a meeting on Tuesday.

** British oil explorer Cairn Energy has agreed to buy Agora Oil & Gas for $450 million to increase its drilling in Britain and Norway in 2012 and expand its lower risk, near-term exploration assets.

** Kuwait’s Burgan Bank is close to a deal to buy EFG Eurobank’s 70 percent stake in Eurobank Tekfen, three banking sources said, in a $350 million sale which would help shore up the struggling Greek lender.

** Biomet Inc offered to acquire Depuy Trauma Business for about $280 million.

** Lloyd’s of London insurer Omega said one of three would-be buyers it turned away last year has come back with a reduced approach valuing it at about 160 million pounds ($256.23 million).

** Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said it will ask shareholders for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks and to raise $200 million in bonds.

** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said it would receive a $150 million loan from UBS and was examining the sale of its 50 percent stake in desalination firm IDE Technologies.

** Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said it had sold its stake in Dutch television production company Endemol, exiting the creator of “Big Brother” after a debt restructuring handed control of the company to creditors.

Mediaset, which in March had to slash its traditionally generous dividend to conserve resources in a difficult year, declined to disclose the value of the deal which Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said was 72 million euros ($96 million).

** Technology distributor Arrow Electronics said it will buy Altimate, a distributor of computing products and services, for 48.1 million euros ($63.98 million) to expand in Europe.

** Full House Resorts Inc said it would acquire the Silver Slipper Casino in Mississippi for $70 million, exclusive of estimated cash.

** Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings said it will sell its Lloyd’s operations to specialty insurance business ANV Holdings BV for about $48 million in cash.

** Halma PLC said it acquired the trade and assets of Sensorex Inc for $37.5 million, and bought Accutome Inc for $20 million.

** Sunbelt Rentals Inc, a unit of Ashtead Group PLC, said it bought Topp Construction Services Inc and its related company, Precision Steel Works LLC for $33.5 million.

** Merge Healthcare Inc agreed to sell Merge Health Information Kiosks and related equipment to Higi LLC for $2.75 million.

** Siemens AG said it has access to 80.69 percent of IBS AG shares.

** Private equity firm Longreach Group has hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of its majority stake in Taiwanese lender EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the owner of London’s Gatwick and City airports, and a JP Morgan-led consortium are to fight each other for control of Edinburgh Airport and are set to submit final bids next week, sources close to the process said.

** CME Group Inc said it acquired Greenx Holdings LLC, and said it will migrate GreenX contracts and open interest to CME Group’s portfolio of products.

** Russia’s Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said that a Chelyabinsk court had issued an injunction to block its purchase of Australia’s Flinders mines following a shareholder lawsuit.

** Dutch bicycle-maker Accell said it is in exclusive talks with Raleigh Cycle Limited and its shareholders to acquire the famous British bike brand.

** The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some Balkan assets from nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a newspaper reported.

** DCC PLC said it would sell Altimate Group to Arrow Electronics Inc for E48.1 million, of which E41.0 million is payable in cash on completion.

** London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet passed a crucial test of his leadership when his shareholders back the takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first major deal.

** Dell Inc said it acquired Clerity Solutions, and did not disclose financial terms of the transaction.

** Solazyme Inc said it formed a joint venture with Bunge Global Innovation LLC for commercial-scale renewable oil production facility in Brazil, and disclosed no financial terms of the agreement.

** Ensign Group Inc said its unit acquired Utah-based zion’s Way Home Health and Hospice.

** W.W. Grainger Inc said it acquired AnFreixo, a votorantim company, and did not disclose terms of the deal.

** WPP PLC said it acquired all the assets of Effectiveui Inc.

** Parker Hannifin said it acquired Snap-tite Inc.