Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Tuesday:

** Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British aero electronics group Cobham made a renewed 270 million pounds ($428.2 million) bid for Danish rival Thrane & Thrane less than a month after it withdrew an offer of the same amount.

** Polish software group Asseco Poland said on Tuesday it extended its $78 million hostile offer for smaller rival Sygnity to May 10.

** HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe’s biggest bank, said it was in talks over the possible sale of its Korean retail banking and wealth management business to Korea Development Bank (KDB), as HSBC continues to divest non-core assets around the world.

** Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it agreed to sell its natural gas production, pipeline and storage assets in Alaska to privately held exploration and production company Hilcorp.