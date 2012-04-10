FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 6 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Tuesday:

** Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British aero electronics group Cobham made a renewed 270 million pounds ($428.2 million) bid for Danish rival Thrane & Thrane less than a month after it withdrew an offer of the same amount.

** Polish software group Asseco Poland said on Tuesday it extended its $78 million hostile offer for smaller rival Sygnity to May 10.

** HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe’s biggest bank, said it was in talks over the possible sale of its Korean retail banking and wealth management business to Korea Development Bank (KDB), as HSBC continues to divest non-core assets around the world.

** Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it agreed to sell its natural gas production, pipeline and storage assets in Alaska to privately held exploration and production company Hilcorp.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.