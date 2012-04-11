Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Richmont Holdings, a former shareholder of Avon Products Inc, is preparing a takeover offer for the beauty products company that rejected a $10 billion offer from a smaller rival earlier this month, the Fortune magazine reported.

** Indonesia will find it difficult to block DBS Group’s $7.2 billion bid to take over Bank Danamon based on current rules but any rejection could be a big blow to investor sentiment, the chief executive of the Singapore lender said.

** Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million with possible additional payments based on future performance.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will pay around HK$5 billion ($644 million) to buy telecom and broadband assets of City Telecom H.K. Limited, the Hong Kong-listed company said, in Asia’s largest private equity-backed deal this year.

** Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among the suitors vying for a controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in health information website WebMD Health Corp to 13.12 percent from 11.64 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

** Healthcare products distributor Henry Schein Inc said it will buy privately held Dutch company AUV Veterinary Services BV for an undisclosed amount to enter the Dutch and Belgian animal health markets.

** Qatar National Bank has made a revised, higher bid for Denizbank, the Turkish unit of stricken Belgian lender Dexia, four sources familiar with the matter said. Dexia is understood to be looking for up to $4 billion for the bank.

** Volkswagen’s luxury-car division Audi plans to announce the acquisition of Ducati next week, having completed a due diligence assessment of the Italian motorcycle maker, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Dutch engineering firm Arcadis said it would acquire Davis Langdon & Seah, an Asia-based cost and project management consultancy with a leading position in most of the region’s markets.

** Thomas Cook Group Plc has given an unnamed French bank the mandate to sell its Thomas Cook France unit as part of a strategic review, French website La Tribune.fr reported citing a source close to the matter.

** Canada’s Mercer International Inc raised its offer for specialty pulp maker Fibrek Inc by 8 percent to further strengthen its position against rival bidder AbitibiBowater Inc.

** Denbury Resources Inc said it will sell certain non-operated oil and gas assets in Utah for about $75 million, which will hurt its full-year production outlook by about 650 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

** Private-equity funds including Carlyle Group and Sequoia Capital are in separate talks to invest about $40 million to $50 million in JSM Corp, which operates the Indian franchises of Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc said it acquired Danish online work platform Podio to expand its social media offerings for small and medium-sized companies, hoping to benefit from growing demand for social software with workplace applications.