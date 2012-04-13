Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity company Lone Star agreed to buy the former Lehman Brothers “Excalibur” portfolio from Germany’s Bundesbank, which is managing the sale of securities that the defaulted U.S. investment bank had posted as collateral for funding in 2008.

The Bundesbank said on Friday it had sold Excalibur to Lone Star for an undisclosed sum. The vehicle has a nominal value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion), compared with 2.16 billion originally.

** Japan’s Able & Partners Inc, a holding company with real estate operations, said on Friday it has agreed to be purchased by AC Corp in a deal priced at 33 billion yen ($407 million).

** Poland may push its coal miner JSW into buying state-owned rival KHW if the latter fails to place its 1 billion zloty ($316 million) bond issue, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday without naming its sources.

** Volkswagen further increased its holding in German truck maker MAN SE as Europe’s biggest car manufacturer is pressing ahead to forge closer ties between its two major commercial vehicle operations.

VW raised its holding of ordinary shares in Munich-based MAN to 73 percent, giving the German car maker control of 71.08 percent of total share capital, MAN said in a statement on Friday. VW previously held 55.9 percent of voting rights and 53.71 percent of share capital.

** Canadian exploration company Alderon Iron Ore Corp said on Friday it will sell a stake in itself and in its Kami iron ore project in Eastern Canada to China’s top steel producer, Hebei Iron & Steel Group, for C$194 million ($195.4 million).

** Hair-salon operator Regis Corp has agreed to sell its minority stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost family for 80 million euros ($105.40 million), to focus on its core North American operations.

** Britain’s Daisy Group said on Friday it was buying Worldwide Group Holdings for an initial 28 million pounds ($44.7 million) in a deal that will add audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.

** Deutsche Telekom is interested in bidding for regional cable player Tele Columbus to shore up its position in its key home market and counter the rise of cable groups Liberty Global and Kabel Deutschland, sources told Reuters.

** Three European railway companies are interested in buying all or part of Greece’s railway business, as the debt-laden country sells assets to satisfy its lenders, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

** Polish broadcaster is in talks with Ringier Axel Springer (RAS), German publisher Axel Spinger’s joint venture with Swiss Ringier, over partnership in Onet.pl, which could see RAS taking control of Poland’s top web portal, TVN said.

** Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG is not interested in buying Slovakia’s gas transport and distribution firm SPP, it said in a statement.