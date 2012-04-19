Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Thursday:

** RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, is giving the sale of parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration unit high priority in its 7 billion euro ($9.2 billion) divestment plan, its chief executive said, adding the unit as a whole is not up for sale.

** Volkswagen’s Audi division said it agreed to buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, adding a 12th brand to the German auto maker’s portfolio of passenger cars, trucks and ultra-luxury vehicles.

It did not disclose details of the deal, though sources told Reuters on April 17 that Audi agreed to buy Ducati for about 860 million euros ($1.13 billion).

** Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) plan to pick advisors in April for sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion), the company’s top shareholder said on Thursday.

** India’s Spicejet SPJT.BO has been approached by several Gulf-based and Southeast Asian airlines but will not jump into negotiations before the government reaches a crucial decision on foreign investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Tata Communications said on Wednesday it would not make a bid for Britain’s Cable & Wireless Worldwide, opening the door for a possible offer from Vodafone for the company.

** Apollo Global Management on Wednesday raised its offer for Great Wolf Resorts to match KSL Capital Partners’ rival bid, two days after North America’s largest operator of indoor water parks said KSL’s offer was “superior”.

** China’s Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group said on Wednesday it agreed to take a majority stake in privately held German machinery manufacturer Schwing as Chinese companies race to get their hands on German industrial know-how.