Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Trimble Navigation Ltd has agreed to buy SketchUp 3D modeling platform from Google Inc for an undisclosed price, the companies said.

** Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said late on Wednesday it agreed to buy Actavis Group for at least 4.25 billion euros ($5.60 billion), in a deal that cements its status as one of the world’s biggest suppliers of generic drugs.

** Fresenius said it plans to take over Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros ($4.09 billion), making the German healthcare conglomerate by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

** Suburban Propane Partners LP said it would buy Inergy LP’s retail propane operations for about $1.8 billion in a deal that will double its customer base and make it one of the top propane retailers in the United States.

** Qatar’s Mannai Corp and Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes have taken control of Dubai’s Damas after their consortium’s $445 million offer was accepted by more than 75 percent of the jeweler’s shareholders.

** Europe’s largest drugs distributor Celesio said it will use options to buy the 49.9 percent of Brazil’s largest drugs distributor Panpharma it does not yet own for about 650 million reais ($345.64 million).

** France’s L‘Oreal is set to buy French baby products company Cadum for 200 million euros ($263.7 million), said a source close to the situation, declining to be named.

** MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer and reverse mortgage lender, made a surprise shift on Thursday with the sale of its reverse mortgage business as part of its exit from banking-related activities.

** German mobile phone company Drillisch AG Chief Executive Paschalis Choulidis is considering a reverse takeover of larger rival freenet AG, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Dutch bicycle maker Accell Group NV agreed to buy Britain’s Raleigh for about 76 million euros ($100 million), adding one of the most famous names in the UK bike industry to a portfolio that includes Dutch, German and French cycling favorites.

** Canada’s Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold producer, sold its 20.37 percent stake in Russia’s Highland Gold to institutional investors for 79.5 million pounds ($128 million), Highland said on Thursday.

** Russia’s largest gold firm, Polyus Gold (PGIL), said it continues to work towards its goal of securing a premium listing in London and selling a 7.49 percent stake held by its subsidiary, Jenington International Inc.

** Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said it will sell its individual annuity operations to Forethought, a Houston-based financial services company.

** Takaoka Electric MFG Co and Toko Electric Corp , two companies affiliated with Tokyo Electric Power Co , will merge their businesses under a new holding company around October, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

** Italy’s antitrust agency suspended the planned merger of troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and peer Unipol on Thursday in order to investigate potential risks to competition from the tie-up, further clouding prospects for the deal.