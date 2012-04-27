Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** A consortium bidding for TMX Group said on Friday it aims to extend its $3.8 billion bid for Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator beyond Monday’s deadline, but it could not yet assure that it would do so as it works through regulatory hurdles that long delayed the deal.

** An investment bank has put forward a plan that envisages Italian power grid operator Terna buying a controlling stake in gas transport group Snam in a 3.5 billion-euro ($4.6 billion) deal without using public money.

** BG Group Plc has held talks with China Investment Corp on the sale of an equity stake in the British gas producer’s Australian LNG facilities, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth $2 billion.

** An antitrust probe into a planned merger between loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and peer Unipol does not compromise its 1.1 billion euro ($1.46 billion) cash call due in June, the bank heading the consortium for the operation said.

** Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings is close to finalizing a deal to buy soft drinks maker Calpis Co for $1.2 billion, sources said on Friday, bringing its M&A buying spree back to its shrinking home market as it seeks to bolster non-alcoholic earnings.

** IAMGOLD Corp agreed to buy Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc for C$585.3 million in cash, to get access to the Cote Lake gold deposit in northern Ontario.

** Russian freight firm Globaltrans Investment is buying the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million, boosting its fleet to around 60,000 units, it said on Friday, as it forecast more consolidation for the sector.

** Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, said it agreed to buy Demandforce, a software-as-a-service application provider, for $423.5 million in cash.

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday it will sell part of its stake in Roy Hill Holdings to China Steel Corporation for 359.9 billion Korean won ($316.7 million).

** State-owned Czech Railways has backed away from plans to buy 16 Viaggio Comfort trains from Siemens worth 5 billion crowns ($265.94 million), a spokesman for the Czech firm said on Friday.

** NiMin Energy Corp said it would sell its assets in the San Joaquin Basin in California to Southern San Joaquin Production LLC for about $27 million in cash.

** Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara has agreed to lift is stake in Ethiopian Potash project Ethiopotash BC to 51 percent from 16.67 percent, it said on Friday.

** Funds firm Schroders Plc is buying a 25 percent stake in India’s Axis Asset Management Co, aiming to tap into growing business opportunities in Asia’s third-largest economy and meet demand for financial products from its burgeoning middle class.

** French oil group Total increased its stake in Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek to 15 percent, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing a Total official.

** Indonesian business group CT Corp has bought a 10.3 percent stake in national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia , becoming the biggest private shareholder in the airline, a state brokerage said on Friday.

** French bank Societe Generale has accumulated a 7.9 percent stake in entertainment-to-telecoms group Vivendi , comprising a combination of shares, options and forwards, markets regulator AMF disclosed on Friday.

** Wells Fargo & Co is buying a prime brokerage firm in its first foray into the business of providing trading, reporting and other services for hedge funds.

** British bank Lloyds may start talks with new banking venture NBNK about its planned sale of 632 branches after an exclusivity period with The Co-op ended.

** Spanish banking group La Caixa, which owns stakes in oil major Repsol and utility Gas Natural , is planning a merger between the two energy groups, Cinco Dias reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

** German insurer Allianz has entered into exclusive talks on the possible acquisition of the brokerage-related activities of Groupama’s GAN Eurocourtage unit, the companies said on Friday.

** Oil and gas company BPZ Resources Inc said it formed a joint venture with Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to develop and explore an offshore block in Peru.

** Shenzhen Development Bank Co has received approval from Chinese authorities to merge with Ping An Bank Co Ltd, the government news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

** Chile’s antitrust regulator TDLC said on Friday it rejected a bid by Quinenco, the holding company controlled by the Luksic family, to buy assets of fuel company Terpel in Chile, citing risks of higher prices through lack of competition.

** A deadline for offers to acquire insolvent oil refiner Petroplus’s French refinery at Petit-Couronne has been extended again to give interested parties more time to produce formal offers, the management of the refinery said on Friday.

** Czech private equity group Penta Investments and asset management firm Eastbridge raised their joint bid for Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) on Friday, valuing the group at nearly 1.1 billion zlotys ($349 million).