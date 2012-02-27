Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche extended its $5.7 billion hostile bid for Illumina on Monday in a widely expected move showing the Swiss drugmaker’s willingness to play a waiting game, an M&A strategy that has paid off in the past.

** Cheniere Energy Partners said private equity giant Blackstone Group LP will invest $2 billion to help the company build a gas-liquefaction plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.

** Citigroup has been tapped to advise Dubai’s main industrial free zone operator on its options for meeting a $2 billion Islamic bond maturity this year, including the potential sale of its UK based developer Gazeley, three sources said on Monday.

** A planned sale of controlling stake in South Korea’s Hi-Mart Co Ltd could face a delay after news that senior executives of the electronics retailer were being investigated by prosecutors.

Initial bids for the $778 million stake, which attracted interest from domestic retailers and likely from British grocer Tesco plc, were due before the end of February, sources told Reuters previously.

** Supermarket retailer Royal Ahold NV is expanding its internet shopping presence by buying bol.com, the biggest non-food online retailer in the Netherlands, from Cyrte Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million) in cash.

** AES Corp sold interest in some of its units for a total of $463 million. The company sold its interest in the 832 megawatts (MW) plant AES Red Oak LLC to Energy Capital Partners and an 80 percent interest in 705 MW plant AES Ironwood Inc to a unit of PPL Corp.

** Financial holding company Prosperity Bancshares Inc said it will buy privately held American State Financial Corp as it looks to increase its foothold in Texas.

Under the terms of the deal, Prosperity will pay $178.5 million in cash and issue about 8.52 million of its shares for all outstanding shares of American State.

** State Grid Corp of China has had talks with U.S. power firm AES Corp about taking a controlling stake in its U.S. wind power business, three sources said, as China’s cash-flush state-owned power companies go on an overseas buying spree.

** EBay Inc announced a new partnership with carrier three.co.uk and strategic agreements with merchants such as Yotel and entradas.com.

** Investors welcomed Vedanta’s proposed restructuring to improve access to cash and reduce debt, saying the pressure is now on the company to implement the plan after a similar exercise failed more than three years ago.