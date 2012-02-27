Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche extended its $5.7 billion hostile bid for Illumina on Monday in a widely expected move showing the Swiss drugmaker’s willingness to play a waiting game, an M&A strategy that has paid off in the past.

** Cheniere Energy Partners said private equity giant Blackstone Group LP will invest $2 billion to help the company build a gas-liquefaction plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.

** Citigroup has been tapped to advise Dubai’s main industrial free zone operator on its options for meeting a $2 billion Islamic bond maturity this year, including the potential sale of its UK based developer Gazeley, three sources said on Monday.

** French retailer Casino on Monday reiterated its opposition to Galeries Lafayette’s proposed sale price of 1.35 billion euros ($1.81 billion) for 50 percent of their Monoprix joint venture, saying it was too high.

** Motorola Solutions Inc said it bought back about 23.7 million shares from Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates for $1.17 billion.

** A planned sale of controlling stake in South Korea’s Hi-Mart Co Ltd could face a delay after news that senior executives of the electronics retailer were being investigated by prosecutors.

Initial bids for the $778 million stake, which attracted interest from domestic retailers and likely from British grocer Tesco plc, were due before the end of February, sources told Reuters previously.

** Supermarket retailer Royal Ahold NV is expanding its internet shopping presence by buying bol.com, the biggest non-food online retailer in the Netherlands, from Cyrte Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million) in cash.

** AES Corp sold interest in some of its units for a total of $463 million. The company sold its interest in the 832 megawatts (MW) plant AES Red Oak LLC to Energy Capital Partners and an 80 percent interest in 705 MW plant AES Ironwood Inc to a unit of PPL Corp.

** Asset manager Fiera Sceptre will buy National Bank of Canada’s Natcan investment management unit for C$309.5 million ($309.5 million) in cash and stock, vaulting the company to the top ranks of Canada’s independent asset managers.

** Financial holding company Prosperity Bancshares Inc said it will buy privately held American State Financial Corp as it looks to increase its foothold in Texas.

Under the terms of the deal, Prosperity will pay $178.5 million in cash and issue about 8.52 million of its shares for all outstanding shares of American State.

** Pfizer Inc on Monday said it had acquired privately held Alacer Corp, the largest U.S. maker of vitamin C products, bolstering Pfizer’s array of vitamin brands and its consumer healthcare business.

** General Motors Co is in advanced discussions to buy a small stake in French automaker Peugeot as part of their proposed strategic alliance in Europe, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

** MetroPCS Communications Inc may not get another suitor after Sprint Nextel Corp walked away from a deal, Credit Suisse said downgrading the stock to “neutral.”

Last week, Sprint Nextel’s board vetoed a multibillion dollar buy of MetroPCS, a provider of wireless services to cost-conscious consumers, Reuters reported quoting sources.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc is holding onto its Johnson & Johnson stake for now but may consider selling it, given the company’s recent problems, Berkshire chief Warren Buffett said on Monday.

** European carmaker Volkswagen made no decision at a supervisory board meeting on Monday on how to combine with German sports car maker Porsche, a high-ranking official said, as the carmaker seeks to avoid being hit by a billion-euro tax bill in the process.

** State Grid Corp of China has had talks with U.S. power firm AES Corp about taking a controlling stake in its U.S. wind power business, three sources said, as China’s cash-flush state-owned power companies go on an overseas buying spree.

** EBay Inc announced a new partnership with carrier three.co.uk and strategic agreements with merchants such as Yotel and entradas.com.

** Blackstone Group is seeking to hire an investment bank in anticipation of a full or partial exit of its investment in Pinnacle Foods through a sale or initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

** Kinross Gold may consider selling its 50 percent interest in the Crixas underground gold mine in Brazil and its 25 percent stake in the Cerro Casale gold-silver-copper project in Chile, Chief Executive Tye Burt said on Monday.