FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday.

** The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander will take over the Polish banking unit of Belgian KBC to create a business worth about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and tap growth in Europe’s most resilient economy.

** Intel Corp will sell its stake in two wafer factories to joint venture partner Micron Technology for $600 million and will source its NAND flash from the memory maker.

** PostNL, the largest shareholder in Dutch express mail delivery company TNT Express, will not sell its shares under the “current circumstances,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.

United Parcel Service Inc. earlier this month offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion euros ($6.56 billion). PostNL owns 29.9 percent of TNT.

** India’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion to acquire Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, joining a bidding war over the UK-listed company, an Indian media report said.

** Private equity fund PAG Asia Capital has invested $250 million in unlisted Bicon Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to become its largest investor, a unit of the Chinese pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

** India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd is in talks with three private equity investors to raise about $200 million through the sale of stakes in a number of road projects, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Abraaj Capital, the Dubai-based private equity firm, has teamed with the top shareholder of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd to buy the Canadian energy company’s oilfield services business in a deal valued at around $164 million.

** Saudi Arabia’s Almarai is in talks with PepsiCo Inc to increase its stake in a joint venture formed with the U.S. soft drink giant in 2009, the Gulf dairy firm said on Tuesday.

** Fiat-Chrysler is searching for possible automotive alliances in the face of a flat and oversupplied European market, the chief executive of the two companies said on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.