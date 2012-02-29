Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

** Greece has invited bids for state-owned gas company DEPA, as it moves ahead with a privatisation programme targeted to raise 19 billion euros ($25.5 billion) by 2015.

** Malaysia’s second-richest man Ananda Krishnan plans to sell satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported, soon after initiating the sale of $3 billion worth of power assets that signal a move to cast off risky operations.

** The Indian government is set to raise at least $2.5 billion by selling a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Thursday, aiming to patch up its widening fiscal deficit and revive its stalled privatisation agenda.

** CVC Capital Partners is to buy Nordic construction products and machinery distributor Ahlsell from Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in Europe’s biggest private equity deal since last summer.

** China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said on Wednesday that it will sell loss-making stainless steel and special steel assets to parent Baosteel Group, netting it a 9.58 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) gain.

** Japan’s Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co said on Wednesday that it will buy U.S.-based Boston Biomedical Inc for $200 million to expand its cancer treatment business and extend its global reach.

** Polish group JSW, the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, denied a report that it was in talks with the majority shareholder of Czech miner New World Resources about a potential tie-up.

** Loss-making Swiss bank EFG International is in talks with potential buyers for all or part of its French business and hopes to float its structured investment products business later this year as part of its radical overhaul.

** Vinci will bid in the coming days for a near 40 percent stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, a spokesman for the French construction group said on Wednesday.