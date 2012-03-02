Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Dutch bank and insurer ING may sell fewer assets after it won a court challenge against an EU ruling on its 10 billion euro ($13.3 billion) bailout, potentially paving the way for the continent’s other banks to challenge restructuring demands.

** The Japanese government is set to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric in return for injecting about 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) in public funds, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday, in what would be a political victory for the trade minister in his battle to reform the once all-powerful utility.

** Nestle will battle a Danone-Mead Johnson team for Pfizer’s $10 billion infant nutrition business next week, with the Swiss giant tipped as favourite, people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world’s biggest brewer, and two Chinese brewers are on the shortlist to buy most of the operations being sold by China’s Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The deal value could be as high as $700 million and the short-listed bidders are expected to conduct due diligence over the next two months, one of the sources said.

** Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc sold its entire $500 million stake in private equity firm Blackstone Group LP on Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

** First Uranium Corp said it would sell two assets in South Africa for $405 million, as the gold and uranium miner scrambles to liquidate itself to pay off its debts.

** Piper Jaffray, a mid-sized U.S. investment bank, may sell its Asian business to a Chinese securities firm, sources said on Friday.

Piper Jaffray’s Asian business could fetch between $50 million to $100 million and a Chinese firm would be a logical buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

** Shares of Shutterfly Inc jumped as much as 18 percent on Friday, after the photo-sharing services company said it would acquire bankrupt Eastman Kodak Co’s online photo services business for $23.8 million.

** Tessera Technologies said it would buy a part of Flextronics International’s camera module business for $23 million in cash.

** Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo and British peer GlaxoSmithKline are to form a 50-50 joint venture to bring new vaccines to Japan, targeting an underdeveloped segment of the world’s second-biggest prescription drug market.

** Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by a Russian tycoon, said on Friday it was acquiring insolvent Petroplus’ refinery in Antwerp in Belgium, in a move to expand its infrastructure footprint in Europe’s largest oil trading hub.

** Italian clothing company Benetton Group SpA BNG.MI said on Friday it received the go-ahead from Italy’s market regulator Consob for the Benetton family holding’s buyout offer of minority shareholders, paving the way for a planned delisting.