March 8, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Glencore, days into a campaign to win approval from recalcitrant Xstrata shareholders for a $36 billion bid, is facing a stand off as naysayers dig in their heels and the trader warns it would walk away rather than overpay.

** Miner Xstrata, which has agreed to a merger with trader Glencore, expanded its coking coal operations in Canada’s British Columbia on Thursday with the $500 million purchase of assets from oil explorer Talisman Energy.

** Germany’s E.ON, the world’s largest utility, has launched the sale of its waste energy unit E.ON Energy from Waste, in a deal that could fetch up to 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), banking sources said on Thursday.

** BNP Paribas SA, France’s biggest listed bank, said on Thursday it would sell more than half its stake in real-estate firm Klepierre SA to Simon Property Group , reaping a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) capital gain.

** AT&T Inc is in talks to sell a stake in its Yellow Pages business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP in a deal that would value the entire telephone directory business at $1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

** U.S. financial software provider SS&C Technologies has proposed making a 485 pence-a-share cash offer for hedge fund administrator GlobeOp, in a move that would trump an agreed bid from rival suitor TPG, which values the company at about 566 million pounds ($889 million).

** Thai Reinsurance Pcl is in the process of selling a 21 percent stake to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 2.23 billion baht as part of a plan to raise about 7 billion baht from a share offer to boost capital and cover flood-related losses.

** Mueller Water Products Inc said on Thursday it agreed to sell two of its U.S. units for $89.8 million in cash to private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital, sending its shares up about 25 percent.

** Ford Motor Co is urging shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer by Toronto-based TRC Capital Corp to buy up to 8 million shares in the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

** China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining CO on Thursday crossed a key hurdle in the takeover of Australia’s Gloucester Coal and got an additional 12 month lifeline to bring down its stake in its Australian unit to less than 70 percent.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is close to a deal to buy a U.S. bank’s Irish credit card portfolio, a top executive at the firm said on Thursday.

** Wall Street bankers are trying to drum up interest in Sara Lee Corp’s North American meat business, according to Smithfield Foods Inc, a potential suitor.

** Britain’s National Car Parks is gearing up for a debt-for-equity swap that would give lenders a stake in the business and dilute existing owner Macquarie’s share, banking sources said on Thursday.

