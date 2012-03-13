Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** World’s No.3 personal computer maker Dell Inc said it would buy SonicWall, a maker of firewall, email protection and recovery products, from an investor group, to expand its security software business.

** SalesCrunch, an Internet meeting platform, said it made an unsolicited bid to buy Cisco Systems Inc’s WebEx online videoconferencing unit for $1 plus a 15 percent stake in itself, a move interpreted by Cisco as a publicity stunt.

** Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering selling part of its 15 percent stake in Australia’s Gladstone LNG Project (GLNG) to free up capital for investments, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The sources said the plan to sell part of the stake, valued at around A$700 million to A$850 million ($734 million to $892 million), was still in its early stages and no adviser had been mandated.

** UAE telecom operator Etisalat plans to sell its entire 13.29 percent stake in Indonesia’s No.3 phone firm PT XL Axiata, to raise between $600 to $700 million this year, sources said on Tuesday.

** Danish engineer FLSmidth moved a step closer to a A$324 million ($340 million) takeover of Australian machinery maker Ludowici after British group Weir pulled out of the bidding.

** Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, is considering a sale of its remaining 26-percent stake in local mobile phone retailer Axiom Telecom, three sources familiar with the matter said.

A sale could fetch a price of $300 million for Dubai Holding’s unit Emirates International Telecommunications LLC (EIT), said a banking source speaking on condition of anonymity.

** U.S. auto repair chain Midas Inc said it agreed to be bought by TBC Corp, a unit of Japan’s Sumitomo Corp , for $173 million in cash.

TBC’s offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent premium to the stock’s closing price of $8.99 on Monday.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said its affiliate will buy the operator of indoor water park resorts Great Wolf Resorts for about $165 million in cash.

** Czech fund Penta Investments offered on Tuesday to buy 40 percent of Polish retailer EM&F for 410 million zlotys ($130.9 million) as part of a plan agreed with the retailer’s main shareholder Eastbridge to co-run the group.

Penta offered 9.85 zlotys for each EM&F share, a 5-percent premium to Monday’s closing price and 11 percent more than its average price over the last three and six months.

** Lupus Capital Plc said it would sell its oil services division to Phoenix Equity Partners for 75 million pounds ($117.11 million), to focus more on its building products business.

** Liontrust Asset Management said it would buy the fund management unit of Walker Crips Group Plc for 12.3 million pounds ($19.21 million), as it looked to boost its asset management business in the UK.

** Volkswagen AG unit Audi is in talks to buy Italian motorbike maker Ducati, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could extend a long-standing rivalry with BMW to superbikes.

** BB&T Corp said it has amended its agreement to acquire Florida-based BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc’s bank subsidiary to address litigation challenges, keeping the core provisions unchanged.

Under the modified agreement, BB&T will assume BankAtlantic’s obligations related to $285 million worth of trust preferred securities. BankAtlantic Bancorp will pay all accrued interest on the securities, BB&T added.

** Miner Xstrata has sold a stake in its burgeoning Canadian coking coal operations to JX Nippon, forming a joint venture with the Japanese oil refiner to build the business and market the coal in Japan.

** The Russian government is preparing to sell stakes in an Eastern port and an electricity producer, in an early sign newly elected president Vladimir Putin will attempt to reignite a stalled privatisation program.

State investment bank VTB Capital said on Tuesday it had been told to organise the sale of a 55 percent stake in Vanino Seaport and a 25.1 percent shareholding in TGK-5 , a power producer controlled by the billionaire Viktor Vekselberg.

** Spanish bank CaixaBank SA is in talks to buy smaller rival Banca Civica SA, in a move that would create Spain’s biggest bank by domestic assets and help the combined group meet tough capital requirements.

** Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it will buy some assets of Austrian pharmaceutical company Gerot Lannach, to boost its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

Under the deal, Valeant will acquire the assets for less than three times sales, with up to an additional $20 million in milestone payments, the company said in a statement.

** Polish coking coal miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa has decided to focus on its own projects rather than pursue a merger with Czech rival New World Resources, a move it considered earlier this year, it said on Tuesday.

** Total signed an agreement with two units of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday to take a stake in the Zhanjiang refinery and petrochemicals platform in China, the French oil giant said.